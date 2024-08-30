Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.22% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 118,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

Shares of NUDM opened at $33.36 on Friday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

