Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 11.1% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,973.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $580.01 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $556.58 and a 200-day moving average of $580.19.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

