Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,890.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,795.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3,695.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

