Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

