Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.13. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $195.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.83.

About GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

