Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $40,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 246.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Corpay Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $311.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.87. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

