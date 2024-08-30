Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 602.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $281.98 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.67 and a 52-week high of $282.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.61 and a 200-day moving average of $258.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

