Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $148.83 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.