Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPSB opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $30.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.