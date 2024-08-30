Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $16.52 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

