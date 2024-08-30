Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

