Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.26 and a twelve month high of $230.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -521.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

