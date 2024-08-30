Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 11,450.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.40.

NDSN opened at $255.16 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

