Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 121.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.70.

NYSE ESS opened at $298.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.71.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

