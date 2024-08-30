Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,267 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 732.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,854 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

