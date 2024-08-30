Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 20 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 97,711.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,558,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,364.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,271.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,253.27. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,376.16.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

