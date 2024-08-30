Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,047.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $9,360.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8,300.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,878.88.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

