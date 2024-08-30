Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,533,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,986,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,652,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,583,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

