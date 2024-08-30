Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.94 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

