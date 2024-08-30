Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,229 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,467,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $102,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,858.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,232 shares of company stock worth $4,100,300. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $140.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

