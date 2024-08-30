Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in NU by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NU by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

