Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 114.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4,107.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.