Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 14,573 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,412,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 325,482 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,058,000 after buying an additional 294,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000. Finally, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,239,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

