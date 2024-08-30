Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $566.68 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $568.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.22 and its 200 day moving average is $471.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

