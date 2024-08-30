Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,355 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after acquiring an additional 282,056 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after purchasing an additional 995,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

