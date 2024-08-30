Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,006 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

