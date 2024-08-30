Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 211 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.