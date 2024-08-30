Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 215 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB opened at $52.32 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

