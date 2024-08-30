Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,156 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $165.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day moving average of $153.38. The firm has a market cap of $395.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.