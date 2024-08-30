Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 235 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.35%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

