Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,451 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,263,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $65.08 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

