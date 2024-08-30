Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 435 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 263.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 200,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

CWB opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

