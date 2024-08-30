Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 556 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE COP opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

