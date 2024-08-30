Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,844,000 after buying an additional 1,460,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $62.41.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.52.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

