Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 8,070 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 341.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

SPIB opened at $33.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

