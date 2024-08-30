Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 945 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

