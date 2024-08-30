Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.43% of Elevai Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevai Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
Elevai Labs Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of Elevai Labs stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Elevai Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.
Elevai Labs Profile
Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.
