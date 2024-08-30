Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3,063.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Benchmark began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of THO opened at $106.45 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

