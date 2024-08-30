Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after buying an additional 881,408 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after buying an additional 583,336 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFV stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

