Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of SU stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

