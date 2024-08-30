Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3,333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.