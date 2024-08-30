Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 12,136 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.