Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 615 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after buying an additional 189,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Articles

