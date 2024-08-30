Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.