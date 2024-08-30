Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GBAB opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.