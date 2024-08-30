Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REXR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 468,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 60,517 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

