Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.50.

ACGL opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $112.97.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

