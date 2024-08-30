Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $133.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.59. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $171.07.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

