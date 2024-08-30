Whittier Trust Co. Sells 10,160 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,864 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after buying an additional 223,245 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,560,000 after buying an additional 78,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,047,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

