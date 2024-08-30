Whittier Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

